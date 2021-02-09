Back Sports Page Presents a new exciting episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts, JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). Today the guys dive right into Super Bowl Reactions. How is it possible Tom Brady won his tenth Super Bowl, and he’s 43. They also get into some big time performers and some guys who didn’t have the best evening. On top of Super Bowl talk, the guys divulge on College Hoops. North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas are all unranked for the first time in more than 60 years. To finish it off the guys give their Mount Rushmore of favorite sports movies, and get into some fill in the blank, and of course Trivia! Lacrosse Trivia! Don’t Miss out!
Follow Us on Twitter!
JB: @BrownlojCLE
Tom: @thb315
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 9 hours ago
Run Rich Run Dashes Into Its 17th Year
Rich Eisen, host of the Rich Eisen Show on Peacock TV, plans to continue...
-
NBA/ 16 hours ago
Is Paul George Really An MVP Candidate Again?
Paul George has been enjoying an excellent 2020/21 season so far, averaging 24.4 ppg....
-
NFL/ 16 hours ago
Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away at Age 77
Former San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away at the age of...
-
Features/ 19 hours ago
Legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77
Marty Schottenheimer, who spent over two decades in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns,...