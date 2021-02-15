The Man To Man Podcast Episode VI: Early NFL Free Agency Edition

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) & Tom (@thb315). On today’s episode the guys get into some sporting current events right away, then the majority of the show they dive in to NFL Free Agency to get an early outlook on the NFL’s Upcoming Off-Season. The fellas also do a Mount Rushmore of Biggest Free Agent Signings Ever, play a game of fill in the blank, and of course trivia and another new segment for this Free Agency Special. Feel Free to comment or leave a remark about the show. All feedback is good feedback.