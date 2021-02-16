Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast, with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). Today the fellas finish up their free agency special from episdoe Vi, and predict likely landing spots for top free agents. The guys also get into some other NFL news, including the J.J. Watt situation and the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. The guys finish off the podast with Fill in the Blank, Who Am I?, and of course Trivia! NHL Trivia. Buckle Up, it’s going to be a great ride!
Follow Us on Twitter:
JB: @BrownlojCLE
Tom: @thb315
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Three Grizzlies Trends: New Starting Lineup Poses New Questions
It’s been a fascinating few games for the Memphis Grizzlies. They’ve been jostled around...
-
NCAA/ 1 day ago
Jalen Johnson Leaves The Team as Coach K and Duke’s Season Continues to Spiral Downward
Yesterday the former ESPN number thirteen overall recruit and current Duke Blue Devil Jalen...
-
NCAA/ 2 days ago
The Man to Man Podcast Episode VII: Free Agency Continued & J.J. Watt Is Free!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast, with...
-
Exit Velo/ 2 days ago
Exit Velo #69: Justin Turner Re-Signs With The Dodgers; Top 10 SS
Justin Turner and Fernando Tatis Jr. star on the newest episode of the Exit...