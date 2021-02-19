Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). This evening on the show, the boys have calmed down a bit after two tumultuous episodes. Division III Baldwin-Wallace Pitcher and JB’s Cousin Drew Wilson joins them on the show to talk about DIII Baseball, the Cleveland Baseball Team, and we get his opinions on the upcoming MLB Season. As usual the guys will also do some trivia, and a Mount Rushmore of Breakfast Foods.
Follow The Guys On Twitter:
JB: @BrownlojCLE
Tom: @thb315
Drew: @DrewWilson_6
