Connect with us

MLB

The Man to Man Podcast Episode VIII: Baldwin-Wallace Pitcher Drew Wilson

The Man to Man Podcast Episode VIII: Baldwin-Wallace Pitcher Drew Wilson

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). This evening on the show, the boys have calmed down a bit after two tumultuous episodes. Division III Baldwin-Wallace Pitcher and JB’s Cousin Drew Wilson joins them on the show to talk about DIII Baseball, the Cleveland Baseball Team, and we get his opinions on the upcoming MLB Season. As usual the guys will also do some trivia, and a Mount Rushmore of Breakfast Foods.

Follow The Guys On Twitter:

JB: @BrownlojCLE

Tom: @thb315

Drew: @DrewWilson_6

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Talking AEW and New Japan

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode VIII: Baldwin-Wallace Pitcher Drew Wilson

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #69: Justin Turner Re-Signs With The Dodgers; Top 10 SS

More in MLB