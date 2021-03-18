The Man to Man Podcast Episode XIV: Time to Go Dancing!

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the guys do a full deep dive in to the tournament bracket this year. They go over their picks for the West and East Regions today, with the Midwest and South Regions coming on Thursday. The guys also finally get to do their Mount Rushmore of teams not to win an NCAA Tournament. Finally, JB puts his money where his mouth is, and gives the listeners some great bets for the first weekend! This along with all of our other podcasts can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, IHeartRadio, and wherever else you get your podcasts. Make sure to hit the like button and subscribe!
