The Man to Man Podcast Episode XVII: Tom Is Rich And I Hate Him

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the fellas start out, and Tom quickly gets into his huge gambling wins lately. JB tells him he hates him, after he took a bloodbath on Monday night. On top of that the guys talk about the upcoming weekend and March Madness. Who will survive the Sweet Sixteen? Who’s going to be our Final Four? We put our best guesses out there and even give some advice. Finally the guys do some fill in the blank, and call it a day. Be sure to check us out on Back Sports Page, and you can download, like, and subscribe to The Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

