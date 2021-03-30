Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. In episode 18, there’s a lot of anger built up. JB goes on two tirades. One about US Soccer and the other about the NBA. Tom is still happy with all his winnings from last week, and he’ll be give out his picks for the Elite 8. On top of all that the guys discuss if Gonzaga can be stopped, is Oregon State for real, and how overrated the Big Ten was this year. Finally the guys give out their Mount Rushmore of Worst Moments as a Sports Fan. You can like, subscribe, and download all our episodes on Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever else you get your podcasts!
