The Man To Man Podcast Episode XXIV: Bring on the Draft!

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast
The Man to Man Podcast!

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the guys finally do their final mock draft. JB and TB will take the evens or the odds, and of course their own team’s pick! How many quarterbacks drafted in the top-ten? How far will Justin Fields fall? Will New England trade up to snag their quarterback of the future? We answer all of these questions and more! You can listen, download, subscribe, and like our podcast on Apple Music, Spotify, and wherever else you your podcasts!

