The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXVII: Trivia Bonanza!

Back Sports Page Presents a special episode of The Man to Man Podcast! Today on the show the guys are joined by Ryan Brownlow, yes my brother. On this special episode TB & JB go head-to-head in sports trivia, jeopardy style! NBA, NFL, College Football & Basketball, and MLB trivia as well. This one could get contentious, considering JB & Tom are very competitive. In the end though, it’s going to be a funny and great episode. Be sure to tune in at 1 PM ET! Also you can download, listen, like, and subscribe to The Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever you get your podcasts. Should be a great one!
Twitter: @BrownlojCLE & @thb315
