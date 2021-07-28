The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXX: The Return of XXX

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the guys get into how great the original XXX was and every other one has sucked. They also get into some NBA Playoff Talk. Are the Bucks Done? Can anybody stop the Nets? We will answer those questions and more. The guys also do some NFL win totals to tell you which way you might want to bet. FInally the guys finish it off with a Mount Rushmore of their favorite candy, that isn’t chocolate! As always, you can listen, download, like, and subscribe to the Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts! Gonna be a great show, make sure to tune in!
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 4 hours ago
Giants Training Camp Is Underway
Giants training camp is underway. The players and coaching staff have arrived and are...
-
NFL/ 5 hours ago
Geno Atkins to New Orleans?
If you haven’t heard, the New Orleans Saints will be short one of their...
-
Man To Man Podcast/ 5 hours ago
The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXXI: What A Wild/Weird Weekend
The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXXI Back Sports Page presents a new episode...
-
Web Shows/ 5 hours ago
Euro 2020 (2021?) Preview
Back Sports Page presents a new podcast special. With the European Championship being pushed...