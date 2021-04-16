Connect with us

Man To Man Podcast

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XX(X?): We’re On To Football

Back Sports Page Presents another episode of The Man to Man Podcast.
Back Sports Page Presents another episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the guys finally come down off of March Madness. It was a great tournament, but we’re on to football. TB & JB talk about NFL Free Agency, The NFL Draft, and of course, JB fills in everyone on the FCS Spring Season. The fellas close out the show with some NFL Draft Trivia. Be Sure to tune in! We’ll be live at 3:00 P.M. This episode, along with all our other shows are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts.

Follow Us on Twitter: TB – @thb315 | JB – @BrownlojCLE

