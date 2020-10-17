The Trifecta 10/17

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith
In this episode the boys discusses some playoff baseball and the race to the World Series, along with previewing 10/18 football matchups. The boys will also be having a GOAT debate.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515
