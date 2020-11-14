The Trifecta 11/14

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith
In this episode the boys are going to be having their conversation about the GOAT quarterback, they’re also going to be talking about all the NBA Rumors swirling around the league. If they have time, they’ll also cover NFL Midseason awards.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515
