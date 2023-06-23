Wembanyama To San Antonio

The pick is in! The San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Surprise, surprise. This selection has seemed like a foregone conclusion since the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery in May. BSP predicted how tremendous of a fit the French center would be with the Spurs towards the middle of last season here.

Wembanyama will join legendary head coach Gregg Popovich with a complimentary young supporting cast of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan. The French product will face enormous pressure and expectations entering the NBA at such a young age but Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James.

The unique physical attributes, speed and fluidity paired with elite potential as a rim protector and centerpiece of a NBA offense is hard to ignore. Wembanyama is one of the few generational players that could potentially change how the game of basketball is played on the professional level.

Wembanyama’s whole career is ahead of him but there is a bright future on the horizon for the Frenchman. Tears and happiness amongst family in Brooklyn, BSP wishes luck to Wembanyama and hopes for a long and fruitful career following in the footsteps of past Spurs legends.