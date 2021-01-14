Connect with us

Web Shows

Under The Hoodies 1/13

This week on UTH, your heroes recap the Super Wild Card weekend and preview the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: Mark Followill

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode 1: Alabama Steamrolls Ohio State, The Browns Won A Playoff Game, and Where is Kyrie?

Ryan Truland

UFC Fight Island 7 – Appreciating Max Holloway

Adam Cohen

The Yankees made a huge mistake passing on Lindor and Carrasco

More in Web Shows