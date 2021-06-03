Off Topic: Jonathan Casillias (Season Premiere)

Off Topic with Randy Zellea returns for the season premiere episode with two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillias.
JC and Randy discuss the 2017 Giants QB Situation, the state of the NBA, being a Jersey situation, Drew Brees championship parade story, his giving back efforts in the community and much more!
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 7 hours ago
What To Know About The Bucks vs. Nets Series
After a short wait, the Milwaukee Bucks officially have an opponent for the Second...
-
MLB/ 13 hours ago
Major League Baseball’s Most Disrespected Team
Small market baseball teams are accustomed to feeling disrespected in comparison to payroll giants....
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans need to trade for Julio Jones
With the Atlanta Falcons seeming to be set on trading Julio Jones, the Tennessee...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Schröder Mind Made Up on Leaving LA?
It seems as if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder’s time in LA...