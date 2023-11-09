The Rundown v11.8.23 – Two Weeks In: Indy and Dallas Surprising, Philly’s Ghost is Gone

TEAM MY PICK ACT. REC.

PHX 62-20

(.756) DEN .875 At 7-1, the reigning champs are the best team in the NBA (only because they’ve played two more games than the Boston Celtics , calm down Jared Zero ). But the bug has bitten Jamal Murray again – this time, the hammy. Nikola Jokic is averaging a near triple-double with 28.4 ppg, 12.9 rebounds (3rd in the NBA), and 8.4 assists. Murray was a dozen behind at 16.3 ppg, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.4 dimes. Finally, finally Michael Porter, Jr. is coming into his own at 15.9 ppg, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. The repeat is theirs to lose.

DEN 59-23

(.720) DAL .857 Ever the underachievers, the Dallas Mavericks seem to be getting along and proving that maybe Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can and will coexist. OMG, did I just say that out loud? Doncic is leading with 31.6 ppg (3rd in the NBA) on .493 shooting, while shooting .413 from beyond the arc. Irving, meanwhile, 20.0 ppg. 3.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists through five of Dallas’ seven games. Tim Hardaway, Jr. has re-established himself with 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. They keep this up and they may even have us believing that Jason Kidd can coach.

GSW 58-24

(.707) GSW .750 You didn’t think the Splash Brothers were going to evaporate did you, just because they got rid of the Poole? They’re back, they’re bad, they’re black, I’m mad … (but enough about the Lethal Weapon 5 movie coming out where Danny Glover really is too old for this shit – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t, at least not yet). Curry is ageless with his 30.9 ppg (4th in the NBA) average, adding 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists to his ever-dangerous repertoire. Thompson – in a contract year – is bringing 16.6 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Jonathan Kuminga is third on the team with 12.7 ppg, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. The Warriors will be fine, and always in the thick of the championship hunt.

SAC 57-25

(..695) MIN .667 Maybe the biggest surprise of the first two weeks is the Minnesota Timberwolves , who made the biggest trade a summer ago, but didn’t look much better than a clusterf*** on their best days all last season. Now that people have realized it’s Anthony Edwards ’ team and not Karl-Anthony Towns ’ then that may be why progress is being made in the Twin Cities. Edwards’ stats are leaps and bounds ahead of his teammates, as he is averaging 28.2 ppg, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists to lead the pack. Towns is contributing 16.7 ppg, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Off the bench, Naz Reid is adding 15.7 pg, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist. Good thing they traded away half of their team for Rudy Gobert , who’s only kicking in a dozen a night – points and rebounds (5th in the NBA at 12.3).

LAC 55-27

(.671) NOP .571 First and foremost, offer up your thoughts and prayers to C.J. McCollum , who has once again suffered a collapsed right lung. He went through this previously in 2021 as a member of the Portland Trailblazers. Zion Williamson has come back strong to lead the New Orleans Pelicans with 21.8 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. But McCollum has been right there with him, at 21.7 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Let’s not forget about the quiet cool of Brandon Ingram , who’s also above 20 at 20.8 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists – all three players a huge reason the Pelicans are sitting pretty if the playoffs started today, despite dropping their last two contests.

LAL 52-30

(.634) OKC .571 The best players – unanimously – in the FIBA Championships this past summer was the Oklahoma City Thunder ’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . His team-leading 25.7 ppg, 7. Rebounds, and 6.5 assists are a huge reason the Thunder continue to make noise in a football city with no “star” power. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are both averaging 17.0 ppg for this squad with Holmgren grabbing 8.0 rebounds and dishing 2.7 assists, while Williams has 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists going two weeks into the young season.

MEM 51-31

(.622) LAC .500 I liked this team’s chances to make a run at Denver and Phoenix in the West … until they landed James Harden . You throw ghosting into the equation with load management and I’ll just say that Russell Westbrook can’t win a championship by himself when his teammates are vanishing like the fog between L.A. and Catalina Island or playing 48-60 of 82 games. Currently, Paul George leads the team with 25.7 ppg average, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Kawhi Leonard is hitting for 22.2 ppg, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Harden only has one game under his waistband, but is averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

DAL 49-33

(.598) HOU .500 This team will go about as far as Dillon Brooks ’ ability to keep his mouth shut and let his play do the talking. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun lead the team with respective 18.2 ppg averages; Sengun is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists, while Green is grabbing 3.8 rebounds and dishing 2.5 dimes. Newcomer Fred VanVleet is contributing 16.7 ppg, 3.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Brooks isn’t far behind at 16.3 ppg, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 dimes.

SAS 48-24

(.585) SAS .429 Everybody has handed the Rookie of the Year award to Victor Wembanyama already, but pay attention to Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City . But the 7’4” youngster’s off to a good start and the San Antonio Spurs fed off their fans’ energy the first couple of games. They have lost two straight in their last two. Wembanyama is tied with Devin Vassell to lead the team with 19.4 ppg averages. Wemby has 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while Vassell has 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Keldon Johnson brings up third with 16.9 ppg, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

NOP 44-38

(.537) LAL .429 LeBron James is magnificent at his age, in his 21st NBA season, the man is on a mission. He’s always on a mission, isn’t he? In a year that was supposed to be Anthony Davis ’ year (aren’t they all?), James leads the Los Angeles Lakers with 25.3 ppg, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Davis isn’t far behind at 23.9 ppg, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. And though everyone always talks about him being traded, D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.3 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. If the other Lakers ever get it together to the degree that James has, watch out.

OKC 42-40

(.512) PHX .429 Bradley Beal hasn’t played a game yet. Devin Booker has only played two. So far the most exciting part of the Phoenix Suns is Yuta Watanabe , right? Kevin Durant has poured in 209 points in seven games; behind him, only Eric Gordon has just above half that (107). In Booker’s two games, he’s leading the Suns’ stat sheets with 31.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists. Great numbers … when and if he plays. Durant is averaging 29.9 ppg on .521 shooting, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Gordon is third with 15.3 ppg, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. They’re thinking about re-pairing Beal and John Wall ? Let’s get Beal playing first.

MIN 40-42

(.488) POR .429 We expected a crap season after losing Damian Lillard , but we really lost him a long time ago, right? I mean, he hadn’t played a full season 2014-15 … okay, he got in 80 games in 2018-19 and the wave “bye bye” to Oklahoma City ’s Paul George made up for missing two games. But the Blazers are rebuilding and will likely finish dead last in the West, meaning this is Chauncey Billups ’ season to prove he can coach. He’s got the veteran Jerami Grant leading the way thus far with 20.6 ppg, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Shaedon Sharpe is kicking in 20.1 ppg, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. And Anfernee Simons is proving valuable off the bench with 18.0 ppg, 2.0 rebounds and 4.p assists. Scoot Henderson has played five of seven games, hitting for 8.8 ppg, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists … but his signature shoe looks nice.

HOU 37-45

(..451) SAC .333 Probably the biggest disappointment in the West is the Sacramento Kings . After stretching the Golden State Warriors to seven nail-biting games that were competitively better than any other series in the playoffs – including the NBA Finals, Sacramento has lost three straight and fallen to next-to-last in the West. In what was arguably the most fruitful trade ( Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton-Buddy Hield + extra parts on both sides) for both clubs involved, the Kings flourished under first-year head coach Mike Brown. DeAaron Fox was a force to be reckoned with, as was Sabonis. So far, Fox is the man with his foot on the gas, averaging 31.3 ppg, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. Sabonis is barely at half that, hitting for 15.8 ppg, 13.2 rebounds (2nd in the NBA), and 5.7 assists. Harrison Barnes adds 13.5 ppg, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Kevin Huerter has become almost non-existent. Things need to change or last season seems like a fluke, a one-off at best.

UTA 36-46

(.439) UTA .250 Since Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert , and Mike Conley all went their separate ways, expectations for the Utah Jazz have been as lofty as a bad fart in church. But they made some noise last season, playing better than expected and winning 37 games was considered a ‘win,’ though the fans on the Wasatch Front have seen and expected much better days. Lauri Markkanen had a breakout year in 2022-23 and leads the team thus far this season with 24.0 ppg, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. John Collins is about as forgettable in Utah as he was in Atlanta, but is second on the team with 14.8 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist. Jordan Clarkson seems to be a shell of his former self, but contributes 13.3 ppg, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. At least someone on this team can pass.