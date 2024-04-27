Who should the Cowboys target in the later rounds of the NFL Draft?

This year’s NFL Draft is officially here. Speculations and false reports will all come to an end as the teams will choose the best-fit guys for their roster.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve had a quiet, low-profile offseason in acquiring talent through free agency. However, the NFL Draft is how Jerry Jones and company like to build their roster.

In my previous article, I mocked Dallas would select an offensive lineman in the first round. They have a phenomenal history of drafting future All-Pros in round one and this year should be no different. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon, OT Amarius Mims of Georgia, and OT Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma are my favorite must-draft guys if available.

Nonetheless, looking towards days two and three of the NFL Draft is just as important as day one. This is when you find hidden gems, guys who flew under the radar, and potential immediate impact players.

Other than the offensive line the Cowboys are in dire need of a wide receiver, running back, defensive tackle, and linebacker. I will list two players from each position either who the Cowboys have their names connected to or who I personally love ahead of the draft.

Wide Receiver:

Keon Coleman, Florida State, 6’4 215 (Projected 2nd Round)

Coleman is a big go-up and get-the-ball type of receiver. With a basketball background, he is a perfect fade-route red-zone receiver. He racked up 50 receptions for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at FSU.

He would be a serious threat next to a dynamic Ceedee Lamb (his cousin) and speedy deep-threat Brandin Cooks. The former Seminole will need to improve in creating separation at the next level but would be a great fit as a second-round pick.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6’3 225 (Projected 2nd/3rd Round)

Legette is coming off a second-team All-SEC selection where he had 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s projected to drop a little farther than normally thought simply because it is such a deep receiver draft.

He is another guy who has strong hands that can go up and highpoint the football. Legette has great run-after-the-catch speed but is still raw as a route runner. Learning next to two exceptional route runners could seriously help his development once he gets to The Star.

Running Back:

Blake Corum, Michigan, 5’8 215 (Projected 3rd/4th Round)

The former Wolverine was part of the best running-back duo in all of college football for years. He led the FBS with 27 rushing touchdowns along with a team-high 258 carries for 1,245 yards last season.

Corum has a great feel of when to hit the hole and get going. He is also an exceptional receiving back and pass blocker.

The biggest downside is Corum has quite the wear and tear on his body and has been injured throughout his career at Michigan. The longevity of running backs in the league has certainly diminished through the years but Corum could serve as RB1 in Dallas for several years.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, 6’2 245 (Projected 3rd/4th Round)

Allen is a name that has been connected with the Cowboys for a few weeks now. He was seen training in Dallas dressed in team apparel with Derrick Henry. Allen is a bigger back that is hard to take down.

He has a great instinct to pick up tough yards and is an exceptional pass blocker. He’s not the fastest guy on the field but makes up for it is his quick decisions hitting the correct hole. In 11 games last season, he had 181 carries for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. Allen would be the lead back on day one with a lackluster RB room.

Defensive Tackle:

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas, 6’4 360 (Projected 3rd Round)

Sweat recently may have hindered his draft stock as he was arrested on April 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Now while the off-the-field issues appear to be an issue, on the field Sweat is a massive body that can take on multiple offensive linemen.

The Big-12 Player of the Year has all the abilities to be the guy that finally improves the Cowboys’ run defense. Last year’s first-rounder Mazi Smith had a rather disappointing rookie season so bringing in a big body like Sweat could fill a serious need.

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M, 6’2 325 (Projected 3rd/4th Round)

Jackson is another big-body lineman who could be a rotational player in Dallas. He is not as polished of a player as Sweat is but as a later-round selection, it could be worth the pick.

In four seasons as an Aggie, he had 91 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Losing Jonathan Hankins in free agency seriously left a huge gap on the d-line in which Jackson could grow into.

Linebacker:

Payton Wilson, NC State, 2nd rounder, 6’4, 240 (Projected 2nd Round)

The Cowboys linebacker room was shaky all season as Leighton Vander Esch went down with a career-ending neck injury and lacked size throughout the year. They signed veteran Eric Kendricks in free agency and hope last year’s third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown can bounce back after suffering an ACL tear in training camp.

Nonetheless, Dallas should draft a young, LB with a lot of potential. Wilson could be just the right guy for the job as he can cover from sideline to sideline. He was last season’s ACC Defensive Player of the Year racking up 138 tackles, six sacks, and three interceptions.

Wilson is a speedy, athletic player but does lack strength going head-to-head with linemen. If the Cowboys’ defensive line improves immensely, then Wilson could be a Pro-Bowl caliber player in year one.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 6’ 230 (Projected 4th/5th Round)

The former first-team All-ACC linebacker lacks size but makes up for it in football IQ and speed. Trotter Jr. is the son of former Philadelphia Eagle Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

In 12 games last season, Trotter had 88 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. Trotter will certainly have to develop his game at the next level but could serve as a rotational guy for Dallas.

Final Thoughts

Like every season, the Cowboys will draft some key needs and some picks will be head-scratchers. However, because of their track record, fans should trust the decisions made this week. There will be guys that make an impact on day one and others that don’t pan out, that’s the NFL.

Who are your favorite prospects ahead of the draft?

