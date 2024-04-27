NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 254

Arm Length: 33 ½

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.6 seconds

3-Cone: 7.31 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Vertical: 35”

Broad Jump: 10’7”

Bench Press: 31

Pros

Strong upper body that sheds blockers in the run game and makes a good bull rush.

Heavy hands that fiercely chop down when rushing the passer.

Good get off to turn acceleration into power.

Size and strength to excel at the next level.

Does a good job getting his hands in the air.

Stamina allows him to increase his intensity as the game prolongs.

Experience lining up a two, three, and four point stances as well as being a rover at the line of scrimmage.

Cons

Could be more fluid when running stunts.

Lacks the ideal length NFL franchises covet in their edge rushers.

Doesn’t stand up run blockers.

Rush gets stalled with a firm first punch by OTs.

Notes

Second-team All-American in 2023 by ESPN, the Associated Press, USA Today, and The Athletic.

First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

Began collegiate career at Albany before transferring to FSU.

Overview

Playing at Albany for a couple seasons before relocating to Tallahassee, Jared Verse has been phenomenal throughout his collegiate career. However, while others have risen throughout the predraft process, Verse has seemed to plateau.

There’s much to like about the FSU product. Jared Verse has a strong upper body that makes for a good bull rush but also makes for the easy shedding of blockers against the run. This strength continues down his arms to his hands as they pack a heavy punch and are fierce when swiping at offensive linemen. Additionally, Verse also shows good acceleration off the ball which he then can also turn into power. Because of this, Verse just about requires a double team, chip, or check to his side each play. More so, while he’s typically busy winning at the line of scrimmage, he still understands when it’s time to get his hands in the air. This awareness has served him well as he also has experience playing as a rover around the line of scrimmage.

However, Verse does lack the ideal length that elite defensive ends typically have. Because of this, his rush can be stalled by offensive tackles who have a firm punch and he also doesn’t stand up run blockers. In the run game, it’s more of a win or lose situation with Verse as there isn’t really any inbetween. Furthermore, Verse isn’t the most fluid on stunts as his movements appear to be more clunky.

Verse’s draft position may have remained stagnant throughout the predraft process, but he’s good enough to be a top-10 pick. While he probably won’t be selected that high, it’s still likely he’s selected within the top-15.

My Two Cents

Jared Verse is just about on a world of his own. It’s too bad that the top-10 picks will most likely be clogged by the number of QBs, WRs, and OTs taken otherwise it wouldn’t be crazy to see Verse’s name in that range. Still, despite where he might go, the former Seminole has more than what it takes to be a wrecker at the next level.

