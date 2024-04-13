Las Vegas is known by many as “Sin City.” It is where you can escape the endless monotony of office cubicles for a weekend of adult fun. Whether it’s seeing a show, getting a bite to eat, or gambling at one of the many casinos, Las Vegas is a go-to destination for entertainment.

That includes one of the newest NHL teams, the Vegas Golden Knights, who are also the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup champions. Last season, they vanquished the Florida Panthers, winning 4 games in a 5 game series, to hoist Lord Stanley for the first time. The Golden Knights were led by a motley crew of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Conn Smythe winner, Jonathan Marchessault, to name a few.

So what’s the gameday experience of seeing the Vegas Golden Knights? It’s a mixture of entertainment, a new-age vibe, and hockey all rolled into one. For the average hockey fan looking to escape town, this is the ultimate experience.

What Makes the Vegas Golden Knights Unique?

The most obvious thing is how successful the Vegas Golden Knights have been to start their NHL tenure. They were the first NHL team since the 1967-1968 St. Louis Blues to reach the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season. They did so by gaining 109 points in the regular season, before losing to the Washington Capitals.

This came in spite of the many critics that picked the Golden Knights to be awful. Some people even projected them only getting 60-70 points in the regular season. Almsot nobody expected the Golden Knights to steamroll the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Winnipeg Jets. Yet, here we are.

They eventually won their first Stanley Cup in 2022-2023, fulfilling owner Bill Foley’s promise of a Stanley Cup victory in six seasons. The town was lit up with gold and steel, with Las Vegas residents having their own team to root for.

Traveling to Las Vegas

Living in Las Vegas, there are a few things you need to know. This helps mitigate the massive headache that traveling may bring for you and your sports-loving family.

Firstly, Las Vegas travel is a nightmare. There is always either an accident clogging traffic on the 215 or construction reducing traffic to a single lane. If you don’t have the patience to deal with Vegas drivers, this might not be the trip for you.

Secondly, the Strip has a ton of foot traffic. That comes with the territory of being the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Whether you’re flying in from Europe or India, Sin City has everything a tourist would want… and more.

What’s There to Do in Las Vegas?

But there is much more to Vegas than the Strip, though. There’s also Fremont, where you can check out a free concert during the weekend. There is Allegiant Stadium, which hosted the 2024 Super Bowl. There are even numerous hiking spots if you dont want to be cooped up inside all day. From Red Rock Canyon to The Valley of Fire. Las Vegas has something for everyone.

As mentioned, people come to Las Vegas to walk on the Strip. That’s especially true with Las Vegas becoming the main destination for various events, including the NHL Draft and the aforementioned Super Bowl. Now, with the addition of the Golden Knights, Las Vegas continues to cement its reputation as the epitome of fun and entertainment.

The Soundtrack for Las Vegas

For Las Vegas, you want a solid mixture of old-school hits and modern rock tunes. With these music recommendations, you are totally prepared for the ultimate Vegas Golden Knights experience.

Elvis Presley

The legendary rockstar started his Las Vegas tenure on July 31, 1969, at the Westgate Resort and Casino. Elvis Presley would stay as a tourist attraction for the next seven years. Pay homage to the King by playing classics such as, “Viva Las Vegas,” “A Little Less Conversation,” and “Hound Dog.”

Frank Sinatra

Another classic Vegas headliner is Frank Sinatra, who started performing at the Sands in 1951. Back then, his career was on the rocks and only mob-owned casinos would have him. The rest is history, as Sinatra staked his legacy in Las Vegas. Hits such as “My Way,” and “That’s Life” are the perfect songs to honor the legendary singer.

The Hu

When I think of Vegas Golden Knights hockey, I think of something that primes me for battle. That definitely means listening to a song that makes you feel like you can go to war with your comrades, vanquishing any enemies heading your way. With The Hu, you’re getting that feeling with hits like “Wolf Totem” and “Yuve Yuve Yu.”

Ghost

Another good band for Golden Knight games is Ghost. The Swedish rock band has classics like “From the Pinnacle to the Pit” and “Rats,” which are quality jams that’ll get you pumped for hockey games on the Strip.

The Killers.

An already extremely iconic early aughts band is The Killers. No introduction, for its Las Vegas’s own “Mr. Brightside.” This banger is sung by people of all backgrounds and callings, making it the perfect song to belt out with your friends. It’s also essential playing for a Golden Knights pre-game.

The Gameday Experience

Before traveling to T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights, for a hockey game, my first stop was going to Brewhaus. Brewhaus is a nice little restaurant near T-Mobile Arena, specializing in everything hockey. You see it with the staff donning Golden Knights gear. It’s also seen with the various NHL decor, featuring logos of all 32 teams. Brewhaus is THE destination for the ultimate hockey fan.

After having some delicious food, I went to the arena. The matchup was the Vegas Golden Knights against the Minnesota Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury wasn’t in the net for the wild that game, which was a missed opportunity considering he was, at one point, the net-minder for the Knights.

Still, I wouldn’t let that spoil the fun. After all, there was a new William Karlsson jersey calling my name. Plus, the pre-game festivities felt like a full-blown cinematic experience, with Lee Orchard (who was dressed as an actual knight) fighting Vegas’s vaunted opponent. Included was an electrified drum line, the Las Vegas Vivas, and Chance, the Gila Monster.

What spoiled the fun was the Wild winning, 5-3. Behind Joel Eriksson Ek’s two goals and Kirill Kaprizov’s two assists, the Wild cut down the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite the loss, the experience was awesome. What better way to have fun on a Monday night than chilling on the Strip, watching the defending Stanley Cup champs?

Overall, I give T-Mobile Arena a 9.3 out of 10. Yes, it’s a bit of a local bias. However, the Golden Knights offer much more than a hockey game. They offer an otherworldly experience, rivaling that of a Las Vegas show. It’s truly a breathtaking scene that you should check out at least once.