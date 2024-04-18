A Misguided Misstep: AEW’s Backstage Blunder on Dynamite

In the realm of professional wrestling, storytelling is paramount. It’s a delicate dance between maintaining kayfabe, satisfying fan expectations, and navigating real-world dynamics. However, during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a decision that left many scratching their heads and questioning the direction of the promotion.

Airing footage from the backstage area at Wembley Stadium, involving CM Punk and Jack Perry during the All In event, was not only ill-advised but lacked any meaningful payoff. With Punk now working for WWE and Perry in Japan, the decision to revisit this incident seemed more like a futile attempt to stir controversy than a calculated narrative move.

The subsequent attempt to spin this footage with FTR and the Young Bucks only compounded the confusion. The lack of cohesion between CM Punk and the Young Bucks since his arrival in AEW speaks volumes about underlying issues within the promotion. AEW has lost one of its top draws, and the repercussions are being felt.

Tony Khan’s refusal to treat AEW as a business first is a glaring flaw in his leadership. While passion for the product is commendable, it cannot overshadow sound decision-making. The fallout from CM Punk’s departure underscores this reality, mirroring past decisions like Cody Rhodes choosing WWE over AEW back in 2022.

Watching Tony, alongside Tony Schiavone and FTR, struggle to justify the airing of this footage was a poignant moment. It’s indicative of a leadership disconnect and a lack of trust in the team’s expertise.

As someone who has been an AEW apologist for years, it’s disheartening to witness the company’s decline. AEW started with a bang, but now it appears to be fizzling out, mirroring the trajectory of Wednesday’s ill-conceived segment.

The footage of CM Punk confronting Tony Khan speaks volumes about the internal turmoil within AEW. It’s a sobering reminder that success in this industry requires more than passion—it demands strategic foresight and effective leadership.

Moving forward, Tony Khan must heed the warnings and advice of those around him. Trusting in the team he has assembled and allowing them the autonomy to thrive is paramount. Otherwise, AEW’s journey may end with the same abruptness as it began.