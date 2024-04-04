Fighter Spotlight: Mike Davis

There are a lot of fighters in the UFC who can compete for a belt, or they will be a problem in the future. But Mike Davis is looking like he is the real deal. After another phenomenal showcase with a second-round arm triangle submission over Nathan Levy, Davis is looking to be a problem in the Lightweight division.

Mike Davis submitting Nathan Levy- image Yahoo

It wasn’t easy for “Beast Boy” to earn his spot in the UFC, but he has proven everyone wrong. After losing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 to Sodiq Yusuff. Davis got another shot a year later to Gilbert Burns, which resulted in him getting submitted. Since then, Davis has gone on a three-fight winning streak going into Saturday’s fight. Fighting out of Fusion Xcel performance in Ocoee, Florida. Davis is known to have great submissions and an elite standup game. Even though he was a -500 favorite against Nathan Levy. Davis was still able to showcase what he was capable of. Scoring a knockdown in the first round and three minutes of control time, and quickly getting control in the second round, leading to a submission win. While most people expected him to win this fight easily, Davis keeps rounding out his game every fight. However, the question remains: who should Davis fight next?

Mike Davis-image Docsports

What’s Next For Mike Davis?

After exceeding everyone’s expectations on Saturday, The 31-year-old currently sits at 34th in the Lightweight division. At the same time, there is still a chance that he could take a giant leap and fight someone higher in the rankings. In his postfight interview, Davis said, “he would like to fight a more decorated fighter.” I expect the UFC to be patient and give him someone closer to his ranking. From losing very early in his UFC career, Davis has shown that he has the stamina, power, and submissions to compete in the UFC. “Beast Boy” will be a problem for anyone in his path. And that’s why he is this week’s featured Fighter Spotlight.