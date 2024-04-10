At the WrestleMania Media Day, BSP owner Randy Zellea interviewed WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, the only active WWE star who was involved in the Monday Night Wars. Rey reflected on his time in WCW’s cruiserweight division, highlighting the excitement it brought to fans with its innovative matches featuring talents like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Jericho. Despite not being heavily involved in storylines or politics, Rey focused on delivering quality performances every night.

He also discussed the evolution of High Flyers in the wrestling industry in general, expressing gratitude for the opportunities and growth he has witnessed. Rey emphasized the importance of paving the way for the next generation of wrestlers, citing performers like Ricochet and Dragon Lee who continue to excel in today’s wrestling landscape. Overall, Rey Mysterio remains thankful for his career and the ongoing development of the sport he loves.

On being the last active WWE Performer being involved in the Mondat Night Wars:

“So I think the cruiserweight division was the exciting part of WCW that fans really enjoyed watching, at that time, because they were. I was tired of seeing, uh, too much of the same thing over and over. So the exciting matches were the Cruiserweight matches. And having talent that was incredible at that time, like the Eddies and like the Malenkos and like the Jerichos, not given an opportunity to really shine, and always the same guys on top.”

“Um, I just remember personally getting booked and going out there every night and giving everything I had. You know, to put on a good match for the fans. I really, I wasn’t too involved with the storylines. I wasn’t, uh, too involved in the political side of the sport. I just wanted to go out there and perform and have a good time.”

His Opinion on Evolution of the High Flyers:

“This generation of wrestlers, like the Ricochets, like the Dragon Lee’s who are coming in here and killing it. That aspect of the growth of the company has been amazing. The fact that I, I can say that I was one of those pioneers that opened up the doors for talent like Ricochet, and Dragon Lee to eventually get an opportunity to wrestle. Because I when WCW was closed down, I didn’t think I was going to get hired by WWE.”

“Yes, because they told me to sit back on my contract, and I thought that was a way for them to nicely say we’re interested, but we’re not, you know. But sure enough, when my WCW contract ended, they called me right away, and we sat down. So, to see that, that growth over the past 20 plus years has been really amazing.”