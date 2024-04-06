Connect with us

Wrestlemania Coverage!!

Follow BSP Owner Randy Zellea is live from Wrestlemania in Philadelphia !!
Follow the Coverage now!!

WrestleMania 40, Night 1 card

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship
  • Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
  • Six-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest and Finn Bálor vs. R-Truth and The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
  • Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL
  • Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40, Night 2 card

  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE’s Women’s Championship
  • Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens in a United States Triple Threat match
  • LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
  • Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Final Testament in a six-man tag team Philadelphia street fight

