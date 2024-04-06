Wrestlemania Coverage!!

Follow BSP Owner Randy Zellea is live from Wrestlemania in Philadelphia !!
Follow the Coverage now!!
WrestleMania 40, Night 1 card
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship
- Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Six-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Damian Priest and Finn Bálor vs. R-Truth and The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
- Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
WrestleMania 40, Night 2 card
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
- IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE’s Women’s Championship
- Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens in a United States Triple Threat match
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Final Testament in a six-man tag team Philadelphia street fight
