Giants Launch Season-Long Brand Campaign

The New York Giants today unveiled “BE GIANT,” the franchise’s season-long brand campaign which will include a series of community events, social media content, influencer collaborations and brand-building initiatives. Giants Legend Justin Tuck launched the campaign, hosting and narrating a video inside MetLife Stadium that was shared across the team’s social and digital media platforms. The video features current players, legends, fans and celebrities across the New York metropolitan landscape and is a call to action to unite all members of Big Blue.

The “BE GIANT” campaign reinforces the standard set by General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll of “Smart, Tough, Dependable.” It also highlights the foundational characteristics of the New York Football Giants.



The campaign will be amplified at the 2023 season opener on “Sunday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium, and all fans are encouraged to wear blue to create a “BLUE OUT.” All fans in attendance will receive a blue “BE GIANT” rally towel, courtesy of PNC Private Bank. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue “BE GIANT” t-shirt courtesy of Pepsi.

“Giants fans can rally behind our ‘BE GIANT’ campaign, whether they are at the stadium, in their neighborhood, in school or at the office,” said Chief Business Officer Pete Guelli. “We are excited to launch this campaign ahead of our home opener at MetLife Stadium where we know our fans will create an unbelievable home-field advantage for the players and coaches on Sunday Night Football!”

To help kick off the campaign, the Giants will launch a community caravan on Friday, September 8, with alumni Hakeem Nicks, Jonathan Casillas, Ahmad Bradshaw and Mario Manningham, along with the G-line, the official drumline of the New York Giants. The groups will visit multiple schools in the Tri-State area to celebrate the start of the school year. They will make surprise stops along the way at various partner locations to reward fans with breakfast and lunch.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Giants.com/BeGiant