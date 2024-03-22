WWE Has Announced The Return Of The Slammys

WWE announced The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will take place at WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, and air live across WWE’s YouTube channel, Facebook, X, Twitch and TikTok.

Hosted by Cathy Kelley and WWE Superstar Big E, alongside special guest appearances from additional WWE Superstars, The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will celebrate the very best achievements across the WWE Universe over the past year.

Voting for The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is open now and will run until this Wednesday, March 27, at www.wwe.com/slammys.

WWE and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, recently announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 Showdown gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.

Tickets for WWE World at WrestleMania are going fast and available to purchase now. For further details, visit: www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe.