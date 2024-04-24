Next Chapter: Aljamain Sterling

On a historic night for the UFC, one of the more decorated champions of this era flew under the radar. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made his featherweight debut against a tough veteran in Calvin Kattar. Despite his success at 135 pounds, many questioned Sterling’s ability to compete in a heavier division. If he failed to take Kattar down, Sterling could have endured a brutal beating on the feet.

Aljamain stuck to his strengths at UFC 300, winning in dominant fashion against Kattar. He imposed his grappling to great effect against Kattar, neutralizing Kattar’s potent boxing. Sterling also had moments of success in the striking, with Kattar seemingly paralyzed by the takedown threat. In a pivotal fight to establish himself in a new division, Sterling rose to the occasion.

On a card as stacked as UFC 300, this fight flew under the radar. Fans once again booed as Sterling stalled out in several clinch positions. Sterling, however, remained committed to his approach, and it won him the fight. Few people have been able to dominate Kattar as easily as he did. The crowd may not have appreciated it, but Sterling demonstrated his championship mettle.

As Aljamian himself proved after beating Petr Yan in their rematch, popular opinion can change overnight. His next fight at featherweight will undoubtedly be a significant one. The title picture remains murky. Ilia Topuria has just knocked out reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. There are several potential suitors for the next title shot, including both Volkanovski himself and former champion Max Holloway. Beyond those, Sterling could face several other top contenders, such as perennial contender Brian Ortega. The undefeated Movsar Evloev also sits at the forefront of the title hunt. With his championship resume, Sterling could reach the door with one more big win.

It remains to be seen whether Aljamian can implement his grappling against the top contenders. Most agree that he has inferior striking to that of Topuria, Volkanovski, and Holloway. But Sterling has overcome many opponents in the past with seemingly more impressive skillsets. Henry Cejudo boasted more knockout power and better wrestling credentials. TJ Dillashaw had legendary versatility and footwork. Petr Yan outboxed and outgrappled Sterling in their first fight. Throughout his career, he has undoubtedly made the most out of his tools and strengths. He will need every bit of that and perhaps something more to obtain featherweight gold.