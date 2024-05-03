Fighter Spotlight: Alex Perez

Stepping in on short notice and being on a three-fight losing streak. Alex Perez accepted the call and shocked everyone on Saturday. Matheus Nicolau was initially supposed to fight Manuel Kape in a fight that would set up a contender fight. But Manuel Kape had to withdraw at the last minute. With three weeks to prepare for this fight, Alex Perez didn’t back down and boosted his stock. Making him this week’s Figher Spotlight.

Plans for this year

Although the 32-year-old out of Hanford, California, had lost three straight going into last Saturday, they’ve all been to either champions or future contenders. From Deiveson Figueiredo to Alexandre Pantoja and, most recently, Muhammad Mokaev.

Perez v Mokaev, image – BBC

Alex Perez hasn’t let those losses bother him one bit but instead used those losses as lessons. With a quick knockout over Matheus Nicolau, Perez boosted his stock and is now ranked 7th in the Flyweight division. With plans for a busy summer, Perez will now fight Tagir Ulanbekov on June 15th, which would be incredible to see him win another fight in such a short time.

Fighting out of Team Oyama in California, Perez has developed all the skills needed to be a contender in this division. From learning great submissions to having the power to knock anyone out, Perez is starting to piece it all together. As a result of his training, Perez could perfectly distance himself, setting up great combinations that allowed him to set up the knockout. Throughout his career, Perez has set himself up with great coaches and has spent most of his time in the gym.

Image- Sportskeeda

Although Perez was dominated in his first fight against Alexandre Pantoer two years ago. Perez can get his shot at glory if he can flip a switch and go on a run. While it may not be easy to go through some of these top contenders, Perez has the tools to win every fight he’s in. The question is, can he put them all together? Either way, I’m excited to see what the future holds for Alex. And that’s why he’s undoubtedly this week’s Fighter Spotlight.