AL All-Star Team for April

Only one April All-Star will be player of the month, but all deserve recognition for starting off strong. Not every team gets a player.

After one month of play, a number of players are worthy of being called an all-star. One player per position is not an easy process to do. One starting pitcher and one reliever will be especially difficult. In the outfield, I won’t be too particular, meaning the three best outfielders have been selected. They can sort out left, center, and right amongst themselves. Four infielders and one DH but no utility All-Star. Also, March statistics count in here, so these are technically the March/April All-Stars. Onto the team:

April All-Star Roster

C Salvador Peréz

1B Josh Naylor

2B Jose Altuve

3B Jordan Westburg

SS Gunnar Henderson

LF Tyler O’Neill

CF Adolis García

RF Juan Soto

DH Yordan Alvarez

SP Tanner Houck

RP Clay Holmes

In a Groove in the Infield

Catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals has picked up right where he left off last season. I’m lucky I drafted him in the eighth round of a fantasy baseball league. His 26 RBIs lead the American League (third in MLB) and look mighty nice next to seven HRs and a .355 average. Who’s on first? 1B Josh Naylor is a large part of the surprise team of April, the Cleveland Guardians. Naylor has nailed the ball repeatedly this season for seven HRs and 24 RBIs.

The Houston Astros get an A for Awful thus far, but 2B Jose Altuve has been effective again. Everything is bigger in Texas, except the second basemen. In spite of this, Altuve has 41 hits and a .345 average, while still providing power with seven HRs. Across the diamond, Baltimore Orioles’ 3B Jordan Westburg has been better than the rest. A .880 OPS may not be sustainable but would certainly make Baltimore happy. Texas Rangers 3B Josh Smith was a close second in the “voting”.

Shortstop proved to be a difficult decision, Bobby Witt Jr. or Gunnar Henderson. There are more witty remarks to be made about Bobby, but my editor (an Orioles fan) may be gunning for me if I don’t include Henderson. I guess baseball will have to determine this one, so Henderson gets the spot. His 10 HRs and 24 RBIs are a strong showing for the youngster. He became the youngest player to hit 10 HRs before May 1 in MLB history.

An Angel in the Outfield?

Los Angeles Angels’ OF Mike Trout is looking more like his vintage self, but not quite enough to crack this lineup. The Mike in me wants to support him, especially because he needs knee surgery for a torn meniscus. The New York Yankees are enjoying their one-year rental of Juan Soto. Soto is hitting .325 with eight HRs and 25 RBIs to keep the Yankees toe to toe with Baltimore in the AL East. In addition, the top 4 AL batters in OPS are Soto, Perez, Altuve, and Henderson.

Boston Red Sox OF Tyler O’Neill has nine HRs in 75 at-bats. Missing eight games should have hurt his eligiblity, but O’Neill also made history by hitting a home run on the fifth straight Opening Day. OF Adolis Garcia has been highly reliable for the Texas Rangers, hitting .292 with eight HRs and 25 RBIs. Kyle Tucker has been great as well, but it seems wrong to give a team with a 10-19 record three All-Stars.

A familiar face deserves the spot at DH. The Astros are currently atrocious but have two producers, Altuve and DH Yordan Alvarez. He is not batting up to his reputation, but most of the daily DHs in the Junior Circuit are struggling to start. His 19 strikeouts are probably the best thing going for him. Seven homers and 18 RBIs are expected out of him at this point.

Pitch Your Case

On the mound will be a surprise for just about everyone. I feel bias (but not bad) for picking SP Tanner Houck. He deserves the bid because Houck and SP Kutter Crawford have kept the Sox rotation afloat as injuries have occurred to the three other Opening Day starters. I certainly did not expect All-Star caliber performances out of either of them but am elated by the performances of both. In six starts, Houck is 3-2 through 39.1 innings, a 1.60 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and only five walks. Talk about under control.

Houck could go the distance, like he did on April 17 with 94 pitches and no runs. If not, he has RP Clay Holmes to finish the job. His ERA is like Bluto’s GPA (0.00). The only problem is Holmes pitches for the Yankees. “Fingers crossed” I didn’t jinx him. The shiny ERA isn’t the only impressive thing he has done this season. Nine saves in ten attempts in 13.1 innings is one way to make a statement. Could he be the greatest closer in Yankees’ history? Probably not, and besides, I am a long way from being a hot take artist like Stephen A. Smith.

Some Thoughts Out of Left Field

It remains to be seen if all of these players will be on the field in Texas for the actual All-Star game. Either way, they should be commended for their starts to the season, and I wish some of them the best of luck. The others know who they are. Speaking of best of luck, the same goes for Drake Maye who was drafted 3rd overall by the New England Patriots. He Maye be the quarterback of the future for years to come.

Maye’s presence in a baseball article is warranted because he can steal the nickname of former Sox reliever Sam “Mayday” Malone. Head coach Jerod Mayo could take the nickname too since the fates of both men are likely tied together. After all, you can’t say Mayo without Maye.