BSP NBA Awards Ballot 2024

The NBA regular season has concluded officially, with the play-in games finishing off last night. With the playoff bracket set, the attention of NBA fans turns to match-ups and analyzing the path to a championship. Hopefully, before people forget about what occurred during the regular season, they will remember all the great performances of the 82-game season.

Players generally face a lot of scrutiny during the playoffs, even if their regular season was historic. Therefore, the basketball writers at Back Sports Page thought we should once again publish our collective ballot to honor who we think should be rewarded. It is also the last chance to talk about the first 82 before the remaining teams go to battle and before the teams on the outside revamp their rosters.

Here are the results for our 2024 regular season awards ballot:

(Note: Voting took place from April 5, 2024 to April 19, 2024)

All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie Team Ballot Results

All-NBA Teams

All-Defensive Teams

All-Rookie Teams

Individual Awards Ballot Results

Most Valuable Player

Nikola Jokic- Denver Nuggets (39 points)

Luka Doncic- Dallas Mavericks (26 points)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points)

Defensive Player of the Year

Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (35 points)

Rudy Gobert- Minnesota Timberwolves (34 points)

Anthony Davis- Los Angeles Lakers (27 points)

Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (50 points)

Chet Holmgren- Oklahoma City Thunder (39 points)

Brandon Miller- Charlotte Hornets (26 points)

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk- Sacramento Kings (41 points)

Naz Reid- Minnesota Timberwolves (39 points)

Bobby Portis- Milwaukee Bucks (19 points)

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey has won the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/gnAtw6ikHI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2024

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey- Philadelphia 76ers (40 points)

Coby White- Chicago Bulls (35 points)

Jalen Williams- Oklahoma City Thunder (23 points)

Coach of the Year

Mark Daigenault- Oklahoma City Thunder (37 points)

Chris Finch- Minnesota Timberwolves (26 points)

Joe Mazzulla- Boston Celtics (24 points)

(Our staff did not vote on Clutch Player of the Year)