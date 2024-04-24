BSP NBA Awards Ballot 2024

The NBA regular season has concluded officially, with the play-in games finishing off last night. With the playoff bracket set, the attention of NBA fans turns to match-ups and analyzing the path to a championship. Hopefully, before people forget about what occurred during the regular season, they will remember all the great performances of the 82-game season.
Players generally face a lot of scrutiny during the playoffs, even if their regular season was historic. Therefore, the basketball writers at Back Sports Page thought we should once again publish our collective ballot to honor who we think should be rewarded. It is also the last chance to talk about the first 82 before the remaining teams go to battle and before the teams on the outside revamp their rosters.
Here are the results for our 2024 regular season awards ballot:
(Note: Voting took place from April 5, 2024 to April 19, 2024)
All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie Team Ballot Results
All-NBA Teams
All-Defensive Teams
|
1st Team
|
2nd Team
|Victor Wembanyama
|Derrick White
|Rudy Gobert
|Bam Adebayo
|Anthony Davis
|Jaden McDaniels
|Herbert Jones
|Jalen Suggs
|Alex Caruso
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
All-Rookie Teams
|
1st-Team
|
2nd-Team
|Victor Wembanyama
|Cason Wallace
|Chet Holmgren
|Duop Reath
|Brandon Miller
|Amen Thompson
|Jaime Jaquez Jr
|Keyonte George
|Brandin Podziemski
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Individual Awards Ballot Results
Most Valuable Player
Nikola Jokic- Denver Nuggets (39 points)
Luka Doncic- Dallas Mavericks (26 points)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points)
Defensive Player of the Year
Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (35 points)
Rudy Gobert- Minnesota Timberwolves (34 points)
Anthony Davis- Los Angeles Lakers (27 points)
Rookie of the Year
Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (50 points)
Chet Holmgren- Oklahoma City Thunder (39 points)
Brandon Miller- Charlotte Hornets (26 points)
Sixth Man of the Year
Malik Monk- Sacramento Kings (41 points)
Naz Reid- Minnesota Timberwolves (39 points)
Bobby Portis- Milwaukee Bucks (19 points)
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey has won the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/gnAtw6ikHI
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2024
Most Improved Player
Tyrese Maxey- Philadelphia 76ers (40 points)
Coby White- Chicago Bulls (35 points)
Jalen Williams- Oklahoma City Thunder (23 points)
Coach of the Year
Mark Daigenault- Oklahoma City Thunder (37 points)
Chris Finch- Minnesota Timberwolves (26 points)
Joe Mazzulla- Boston Celtics (24 points)
(Our staff did not vote on Clutch Player of the Year)
Featured Articles
-
College Football/ 46 mins ago
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas Height: 6’0 ½” Weight: 297 Arm Length: 32...
-
College Football/ 1 hour ago
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois Height: 6’2” Weight: 304 Arm Length: 32 ⅜ ...
-
College Football/ 2 hours ago
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Graham Barton, OT, Duke
Graham Barton, OT, Duke Height: 6’5” Weight: 313 Arm Length: 32 ⅞ ...
-
NFL/ 3 hours ago
Ryan Stern’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Merry Christmas everyone, it’s Draft Day! There really is nothing quite like the NFL...