NBA

BSP NBA Awards Ballot 2024

NBA Awards Ballot
(Andrew Kenney/NBA via AP)

The NBA regular season has concluded officially, with the play-in games finishing off last night. With the playoff bracket set, the attention of NBA fans turns to match-ups and analyzing the path to a championship. Hopefully, before people forget about what occurred during the regular season, they will remember all the great performances of the 82-game season.

Players generally face a lot of scrutiny during the playoffs, even if their regular season was historic. Therefore, the basketball writers at Back Sports Page thought we should once again publish our collective ballot to honor who we think should be rewarded. It is also the last chance to talk about the first 82 before the remaining teams go to battle and before the teams on the outside revamp their rosters.

Here are the results for our 2024 regular season awards ballot:

(Note: Voting took place from April 5, 2024 to April 19, 2024) 

 

All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie Team Ballot Results

 

All-NBA Teams

1st-Team  2nd-Team 3rd-Team
Giannis Antetekounmpo Jayson Tatum Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic  Anthony Davis Tyrese Haliburton
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Edwards LeBron James
Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Devin Booker
Jalen Brunson Kawhi Leonard Domantas Sabonis

All-Defensive Teams

1st Team

2nd Team
Victor Wembanyama Derrick White
Rudy Gobert Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis Jaden McDaniels
Herbert Jones  Jalen Suggs
Alex Caruso Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

 

All-Rookie Teams

1st-Team

2nd-Team
Victor Wembanyama Cason Wallace
Chet Holmgren Duop Reath
Brandon Miller Amen Thompson
Jaime Jaquez Jr  Keyonte George
Brandin Podziemski Trayce Jackson-Davis 

 

Watch: Nikola Jokic’s MVP speech was hilariously to the point(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Individual Awards Ballot Results

Most Valuable Player

Nikola Jokic- Denver Nuggets (39 points)

Luka Doncic- Dallas Mavericks (26 points)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points)

 

Defensive Player of the Year

Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (35 points)

Rudy Gobert- Minnesota Timberwolves (34 points)

Anthony Davis- Los Angeles Lakers (27 points)

 

Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama- San Antonio Spurs (50 points)

Chet Holmgren- Oklahoma City Thunder (39 points)

Brandon Miller- Charlotte Hornets (26 points)

 

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk- Sacramento Kings (41 points)

Naz Reid- Minnesota Timberwolves (39 points)

Bobby Portis- Milwaukee Bucks (19 points)

 

 

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey- Philadelphia 76ers (40 points)

Coby White- Chicago Bulls (35 points)

Jalen Williams- Oklahoma City Thunder (23 points)

 

Coach of the Year

Mark Daigenault- Oklahoma City Thunder (37 points)

Chris Finch- Minnesota Timberwolves (26 points)

Joe Mazzulla- Boston Celtics (24 points)

 

(Our staff did not vote on Clutch Player of the Year) 

