BSP Basketball Staff NBA Awards

This year, in preparation for the end of the year, the NBA writers here at Back Sports Page submitted their picks for who they thought would make it to the NBA Finals in our roundtable published last week. In addition, the basketball staff also made their picks on the end-of-season awards and honors.
The writers voted on the six major awards (Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year) and selected players for the All-NBA, Defensive, and Rookie teams.
The results for each NBA award and honor are listed below:
(Note: voting took place from April 4, 2023, to April 14, 2023)
NBA Awards
Most Valuable Player
First Place- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (68 total points)
Second Place – Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (64 total points)
Third Place- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (62 total points)
Rookie of the Year
First Place – Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (79 total points)
Second Place – Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (50 total points)
Third Place- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (34 total points)
Sixth Man of the Year
First Place- Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics ( 68 total points)
Second Place- Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks ( 64 total points)
Third Place- Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (30 total points)
Most Improved Player
First Place- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz ( 58 total points)
Second Place- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks ( 49 total points)
Third Place- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder ( 38 total points)
Defensive Player of the Year
First Place- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies ( 71 total points)
Second Place- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks ( 54 total points)
Third Place- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 33 total points)
Coach of the Year
First Place- Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings ( 58 total points)
Second Place- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics ( 45 total points)
Third Place- J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers ( 27 total points)
All-NBA Teams
First
Guard- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Guard- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Forward- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Center- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Second
Guard- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Guard- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Forward- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Forward- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Center- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Third
Guard- Damien Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Guard- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Forward- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Forward- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Center- Domontas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
All-Defensive Teams
First
Guard- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Guard- Derrick White, Boston Celtics
Forward- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Forward- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Center- Brooke Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Second
Guard- Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
Guard- Fred VanFleet, Toronto Raptors
Forward- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Forward- O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
Center- Nix Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
All-Rookie Teams
First
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Second
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Cleveland Browns 7 Round Mock Draft
After an active start to the off-season, it’s time to see who is on...
-
Features/ 7 hours ago
Houston Rockets Eyeing Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: A Deep Dive; Part III
While the NBA playoffs have began in a huge frenzy, the NBA off-season is...
-
Features/ 17 hours ago
Sympathy For The Devil: MMA Judging Is Hard
MMA judging is the tough job that no one wants. Every time judging is...
-
Features/ 17 hours ago
Leafs Game 1 Disaster
Wow where do I start? Well speaking of starting, the Leafs couldn’t seem to...