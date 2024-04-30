Drafted By: Green Bay Packers

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 30 ⅞

40-Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.16 seconds

Vertical: 37”

Broad Jump: 10’ 2”

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Initiates contact against run blockers.

Not afraid to tackle bigger TEs and RBs.

Is fine at getting his head around downfield.

Good footwork and punch accuracy at the line of scrimmage.

Cons

Has trouble sticking to defenders when he doesn’t get his hands on.

Gets very handsy at the top of routes.

Long speed is below average.

Change of direction abilities are below average.

Notes

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Led the Big Ten in 2022 with 21 passes defensed.

Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Overview

It was only a year ago when we were saying that Kalen King could be one of the first cornerbacks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, as he became the center point of Penn State’s secondary, his areas for improvement kept growing brighter.

A young corner who’s played well against some of the Big Ten’s best wide receivers, Kalen King didn’t play this past season entirely as advertised. For starters, King gets very handsy at the top of routes. As we’ve seen in the NFL in recent years, defensive pass interference calls are easy to come by. However, it’s an important part to King’s game given the difficulties he experiences when he doesn’t get hands on whom he’s guarding. Furthermore, King’s long speed is below average and his change of direction abilities aren’t anything to brag about either.

Yet, King still has decent feet and an accurate punch at the line of scrimmage. It’s this combination that allowed him to stick to some of the Big Ten’s best wideouts from time to time. When he’s able to put it all together, King mirrors receivers well which he does a good job getting his head around to locate the football. Additionally, King is not afraid of defending against the run. In the face of run blockers, King initiates contact. Along with this, King also has no problem going in to tackle tight ends and running backs, although they’re more than likely bigger than him.

While he may have taken a step back this year, it’s still difficult to deny the type of player he was in the years leading up. In the end, he’s still a young player who could develop into something special with the right coaching staff at his back.

My Two Cents

You never like to see a player who was praised so highly fall off. Yet, this is what happened with Kalen King. There will always be the memory of him being a standout underclassman in Power Five football. But for now, he has an uphill climb if he wants to make something of himself in the NFL.

Selected Round 7, Pick No. 255 to the Green Bay Packers

