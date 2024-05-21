Yankees Series Recap Against White Sox

The scorching New York Yankees had a seven-game win streak and continue to show early dominance as the season progresses.

The New York Yankees are recently coming off another series sweep of the struggling Chicago White Sox. It’s no surprise as to why the Yankees continue to win games. Lots of things have been factors as part of their winning streak. Aspects like starting pitching dominance, the offense continuing to find its stride, and of course the bullpen dominance. Credit also goes to manager Aaron Boone as well. The ability to stay consistent with starting lineups has also played a role as well. We learned several things from the White Sox series about the Yankees.

The Resurgence of Aaron Judge

After a slow start to the season, it seems like OF Aaron Judge has found his stride once again. In this previous series against the White Sox, he did some damage to their pitching staff. He managed to hit .333 along two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Sure, it’s still early, but it is a good sign for what’s to come for this Yankees team. New York wouldn’t be this good right now if it wasn’t for Aaron Judge’s hot hitting. Thanks to his recent contributions, the team reached a season high 16 games above .500. They also hope he can continue this hitting streaking as they welcome the Seattle Mariners for a big four-game series.

Juan Soto Continuing to Do Damage to Opponents

Since being acquired by the Yankees in a trade, there seems to be no issue adjusting to New York for OF Juan Soto. So far, he has handled the pressure really well as of late. Just recently, he is coming off a great series against the White Sox. He managed to hit .455 along with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs score. That just shows how much of a difference Soto is making to this Yankees offense. The team wouldn’t be this good without Soto in their lineup. It just feels like he has been the biggest difference maker in this stacked lineup.

Meanwhile, it also seems like Soto would love to stay in pinstripes for a long time. Earlier this week, Soto stated that he was open to a contract extension. Last Thursday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner stated on the Jack Curry Podcast show that he’s open to having contract extension talks with agent Scott Boras. While this news comes as no surprise, Soto’s early dominance has already caught New York’s attention. It seems like the Yankees want Soto around for many years to come. Though they stated numerous times that they will let Soto go through free agency and have talks with him along with other possible teams in a bidding war. If Soto can continue to show this dominance as of late, he might very well convince Hal Steinbrenner to offer a good deal that would see him in pinstripes for the remainder of his career.

The Starting Rotation Continuing to Carry on Without Gerrit Cole

If there’s another thing to be impressed about, it’s the starting rotation. Lately, they have a done a tremendous job surviving without their ace SP Gerrit Cole, who has been sidelined with an injury. The starters have allowed just five total runs and pitched at least six innings during the seven-game win streak, marking the third time in Yankees history that the team has allowed five runs or fewer in a seven-game span. Credit also goes out to pitching coach Matt Blake. He has been turning some pitchers around that have struggled last year.

Take SP Carlos Rodon for example, who’s been solid thus far. In his latest outing, he is coming off a strong start, earning himself his fifth win of the season. In that recent start, he allowed just two runs and four hits against his former team that had selected him third overall in the 2014 amateur draft. But he’s not the lone starter doing all the work. Other SPs like Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Gil have been doing awesome as well.

The winning streak has now ended, but the Yankees maintain a solid lead in the tight AL East race.