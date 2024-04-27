NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens

Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 247

Arm Length: 33 ⅞

40-Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.64 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: 34.5”

Broad Jump: 10’3”

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Good size and length to match up against NFL OTs.

Accelerates into contact to initiate the first pop.

Is able to quickly process and diagnose plays.

Does a good job staying tight to the line of scrimmage against the run.

Minimal experience dropping into coverage.

Cons

Isn’t super explosive coming out of his stance.

Relies too much on his length for the basis of his pass rush.

Doesn’t have a deep bag of pass-rushing moves.

Strength is just alright.

Notes

Earned the coaching staff’s Player of the Week against UMass in 2023.

Finished 2023 tied for second in the Big Ten with 13.5 TFLs and third for sacks with 6.5.

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Overview

Overshadowed by Chop Robinson on the defensive edge, Adisa Isaac was still a contributing member to the Nittany Lion front. Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022, Isaac trended upward in 2023 earning Second-team All-Big Ten honors.

From the jump, Isaac is not like his teammate, Robinson, in terms of explosivity off the ball. Whether it’s from a two or three-point stance, Isaac doesn’t fire quickly upfield. When it comes to contact, Isaac also relies too much on his length. Not having above-average play strength, he’s easily stymied when he’s unable to lockout. This absence of burst and strength only exacerbates Isaac’s lack of a deep pass-rushing arsenal.

Nonetheless, Isaac has the size and length to match up against NFL offensive tackles. While he may not explode off the line of scrimmage, Isaac is a quick processor who can easily distinguish run from pass. Against the run, Isaac is terrific at staying tight to the line of scrimmage and not getting too far upfield. From this, he does a good job meeting blocker head on to which he accelerates into contact. Even on his pass rush, while he may not have the speed or technique to beet linemen, his acceleration into contact often knocks them off their base. Not to mention, Isaac also has some, although little, experience dropping into coverage.

While Adisa Isaac might not be a team’s dream prospect, he’s still a phenomenal talent who’s more than worth a Day 2 selection. He might not be one of the first edges selected on Day 2 but don’t expect him to fall to Day 3.

My Two Cents

While he isn’t the most explosive athlete out of his stance on tape, a 10’3” broad jump and a 34.5” vertical are by no means bad. Isaac will add strength as he gets to the NFL and, with NFL coaching, I’d expect his first step to get a lot better as well. In my opinion, Isaac is definitely a prospect worth reaching.

