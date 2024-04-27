NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon – Atlanta Falcons

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 283

Arm Length: 33 ¼

40-Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.68 seconds

3-Cone: 7.43 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds

Vertical: 30.5”

Broad Jump: 9’3”

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Experience rushing from the 1 technique out to the 5.

Gets his hand in the air when rushing the passer and when his rush stalls.

Great get-off from his stance on the line of scrimmage.

Uses his length to consistently get hands on first.

Heavy hands that pack a very accurate punch.

Cons

Could benefit from some weight gain.

Long speed is average.

Would benefit from deepening his pass rushing arsenal.

Doesn’t have the strength to break from/shed blcokers if he doesn’t get his hands on first.

Rush stalls easily when his first move fails.

Notes

First-team All-PAC 12 in 2021 and 2023.

Second-team All PAC 12 in 2022.

Overview

Throughout his time in Eugene, Brandon Dorlus has been sensational for the Ducks. While some might think of Oregon as more of a glamorous school thanks to their flashy uniforms, Dorlus is the opposite as he isn’t afraid to roughen things up and as he does the little things very well.

While Dorlus’s size and length might project him to be more of an edge defender, his experience rushing from the 1 technique out to the 5 indicates otherwise. No matter where he lines up on the line of scrimmage, Dorlus displays excellent get-off quickness to which he uses his length to consistently get his hands on offensive linemen first. Besides, his length, Dorlus is also able to do so thanks to his heavy hands that pack a strong, but very accurate, punch. Still, when his rush stalls, Dorlus doesn’t panic as he shows good awareness to get his hands up in the air.

However, in order for Dorlus to continue succeeding when lined along the interior, it’d be beneficial for him to add a little bit more muscle mass given his troubles detaching from blockers should he not get his hands on first. More so, on the edge, his long speed is only average and could could pose a problem against NFL tackles who are longer and more athletic than those in college. Either way, whether he’s rushing from the inside or outside, Dorlus will need to deepen his pass rushing arsenal as he easily stalls when his first move doesn’t work.

Never the less, Dorlus is an extremely athletic player who was able to thrive against college football’s top competition in the PAC-12. While there’s room for him to add to his game, he has the athleticism and experience that could be the foundation for a phenomenal player.

My Two Cents

In this year’s draft, there’ll only a few defensive linemen, edges and DTs alike, who’ll be drafted in round one. However, it isn’t until Day 2 when these prospects are expected to fly off the board. Likewise, Brandon Dorlus won’t be selected on Day 1, but he has the potential to be selected in the second round.

For more football content click here.