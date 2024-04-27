NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State – LA Rams

Drafted by: LA Rams

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 264

Arm Length: 32 ¾

40-Yard Dash: 4.69 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: 33.5”

Broad Jump: 9’6”

Bench Press: 21

Pros

Very good base from which he generates power.

Extremely fundamentally sound.

Semi-deep bag of pass rushing tricks.

Is an ultra-competitive individual.

Experience rushing from the 4i out to the 7 technique.

Very good at getting his hands up.

Cons

Lacks the strength, speed, length, and short-area burst that elite edges have.

Stiff in his short-area movements.

Needs to be more active with his hands throughout the entirety of his rush.

Needs to work on rushing at various speeds.

Notes

Named to the PAC-12 Academic Honor Roll in 2022.

Second-team All-PAC 12 in 2022 and 2023.

Team captain for the Cougars in 2023.

Overview

Just as Washington State has been an overshadowed program in the PAC-12, its players continue to be overshadowed as well. Edge defender Brennan Jackson is one of these players. He doesn’t stand out in any particular area, but he has the consistency that coaches appreciate their players having.

While his length might not be there, Brennan Jackson has the size to play on Sundays. Very fundamentally sound, Jackson has a great base from which he generates power through a constant leg drive. Furthermore, he knows when he needs to get his hands in the air, slides down with the line of scrimmage when defending against the run, and ferociously meets pulling linemen and tight ends. Even more, Jackson has a semi-deep bag of pass-rushing moves as he has a solid bull rush, a decent rip, and an unexpectedly good spin move. In the end, Jackson is a true edge defender who’s ultra-competitive and has experience rushing from the 4i out to the 7 technique.

Still, Jackson lacks the ideal strength, speed, and length that elite edge defenders possess. More so, his acceleration and short-area agility aren’t anything to brag about either. He’s stiff on stunts and often rushes at the same speed. This singular speed allows linemen to time him up later in games. Jackson could combat this with active hands but, as his rush prolongs, his hands are used less and less.

Jackson should be a Day 3 pick but has the consistency to be selected on Day 2. While this may be the case, don’t expect him to be selected on Day 2 given how behind the curve he is athletically and strength-wise. Still, where Jackson is selected will depend on whether a team values a high floor or a high ceiling.

My Two Cents

It’s wrong to imply that Brennan Jackson doesn’t have potential. However, it’d also be wrong to overlook that his high floor is the reason why a team might buy into him instead of another prospect. Jackson will be a backup to begin his career. But he could develop into the perfect complement in an elite pass-rushing duo.

