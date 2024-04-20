Playoff X-Factors That Can Elevate Their Teams

Now that it is NBA playoff time, predictions are flying around about who will make it out of the play-in games, reach the conference finals, and finally win the title. After looking at or listening to all the forecasts, everything is clouded in a general consensus. More time is needed to identify how a team could make it far.

As we all know, the postseason is a different animal to tame. Just last year, plenty of surprises happened in the first round. It probably caused many of those previously mentioned predictions to fail miserably. That’s why in the piece below, we will lay out five players who could be the X-factors in their teams making a deep playoff run. While the expectation for each of these players ’ teams varies, the underlying theme of “if this player performs well, they are going to be tough to beat” applies pretty evenly here.

Biggest Playoff X-Factors

Kristaps Porzingis

The message that echoes inside the Boston Celtics locker room (and that has been a prayer in the team’s fanbase, too) is that this season, more than ever, will be judged in a championship. Those lofty and finite expectations, spurred by multiple seasons of nearing the title and falling short, prompted the Celtics and their front office to drastically alter their roster.

The centerpiece of the roster reorganization was Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-plus-foot “unicorn” has performed much like he did last season with the Washington Wizards. This, too, has come as a surprise since the Latvians’ last time in the limelight was suffering through a lousy relationship with the Dallas Mavericks. Injuries have prevented stringing together good seasons. Since coming to Boston and inserting himself into the NBA’s best offense, the Celtics have shown how much of an improvement the team is as a complementary team than it ever has been.

That’s why Porzingis’s availability and play are the biggest things for the Celtics this postseason. The injury history is known. Frankly, that doesn’t have to be stressed too much other than acknowledging something that could happen. Focusing more on why he needs to play well is more important when you see that the Celtics are 43-14 when Porzingis plays, and when on the court, the Celtics are a ridiculous +10.6 points per 100 Possessions, according to league data. Because of his versatility, Porzingis is able to exploit mismatches the best out of any Celtics starter (Porzingis has a career-high 58.9 eFG% this season).

D’Angelo Russell

The Western Conference was a battle this season. Not at a Dune-like level, but considering that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers, with their pedigree and talent, won 46 games and is in the play-in, that sort of reward must feel like a gut punch for the Lakers. However, they have been in this scenario before, and because of players like D’Angelo Russell, they have the ability to replicate last year’s success.

Russell was fairly or unfairly labeled the scapegoat even before the season started. That has been the case in recent versions of the Lakers; Russell Westbrook fell to a similar fate just last season. Therefore, the odds were stacked against Russell when the Lakers didn’t pull out of the gate very fast. Due to Russell’s play, the Lakers not only survived injuries to LeBron James and other rotation players, but his much-needed shooting expanded (41% three-point shooting) the Lakers’ offensive identity for the better. As a whole, the Lakers have been better, and that is the case with or without Russell. In total, this season, the Lakers were +5.7 per 100 possessions when Russell was off the court and +2.5 with him on the court.

It will be interesting to see how that translates to the playoffs because it could mean he gets a short leash in games. With better stretches (particularly on the defensive end), the Lakers might find better lineups in close games with Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Mitchell Robinson

The second-seeded New York Knicks have multiple candidates to pick for this, but Mitchell Robinson is arguably their most impactful player when he is healthy. Robinson has been a per 36 darling since he walked into the league. He is one of the most physically gifted players in a league full of them. The only probably has been his durability, especially in key moments. The Knicks, unfortunately, are used to not having him around and were able to go 31-20 without Robinson.

Other players like Isaiah Hartenstein emerged as serious contributors in his absence. However, Robinson provides such an elite presence on the offensive glass that he is a legitimate nightmare for other teams. He is tied for first in offensive rebounds per game and has the second-highest offensive rebound percentage for players who average over 15 minutes per game.

Highest Offensive Rebound % in a single season since 1973 (minimum 25 games played)

Query Results Table Rk Player ORB% G Season Age Team 1 Day’Ron Sharpe 23.2 32 2021-22 20 BRK 2 Moses Brown 22.0 36 2022-23 23 BRK, LAC 3 Andre Drummond 21.5 79 2023-24 30 CHI 4 Dennis Rodman 20.8 49 1994-95 33 SAS 5 Mitchell Robinson 20.7 31 2023-24 25 NYK 6 Day’Ron Sharpe 20.6 48 2022-23 21 BRK 7 Mark McNamara 20.6 36 1982-83 23 PHI 8 Jayson Williams 20.5 65 1997-98 29 NJN 9 Ervin Johnson 20.3 45 1993-94 26 SEA 10 Jordan Hill 20.3 29 2012-13 25 LAL Found with Stathead. See Full Results. Provided by Stathead.com