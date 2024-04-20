NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M

Layden Robinson, Guard, Texas A&M

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 311

Arm Length: 33 ½

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Explodes out of his stance.

Relentless effort to finish after contact.

Light on his feet.

Good athleticism that allows him to easily get around on pulls.

Possesses good speed that allows him to quickly ascend the levels of a defense.

Strong hands when able to get a grip.

Cons

Needs to be more patient – often gets ahead of the play.

Plays out of control more often than not.

Often plays unbalanced causing him to whiff with his punch.

Needs to work on his technique as a whole.

Notes

2023 SEC Community Service Team.

Earned the Toughness Award and the Strength & Conditioning Offensive Aggie Awards at the team banquet.

2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

Overview

With Texas A&M having been disappointing over the past few years, Layden Robinson has been somewhat of a bright spot. He doesn’t have the conference or national recognition of some of his classmates. But he was an asset for the Aggies and he can be in the NFL as well.

Layden Robinson explodes out of his stance. Over 300 pounds, he’s light on his feet and shows relentless effort in trying to finish his assignment. With his footwork, Robinson has good athleticism that allows him to get around easily when pulling. Additionally, he has good speed to quickly gain ground on second-level defenders and has extremely strong hands that are tough to dislodge once he gets a grip.

However, Robinson’s technique as a whole needs improvement. Robinson needs to play more patiently. Oftentimes, he’ll get ahead of the play resulting in him overrunning his assignment or whiffing on blocks. He also plays unbalanced and out of control more often than not which additionally contributes to the previous issue raised.

Robinson is for sure a project. He has the strength and athleticism, but it feels like he relies too much on his natural abilities than he does on his technique. The foundation for him is there, but it’ll take a lot of time and effort if he wishes to put it all together.

My Two Cents

I’d be willing to take on Robinson. But I wouldn’t do it any earlier than Day 3. Even then, I’m unsure as to when on Day 3 it’d be good to take him. Like I said, he has the intangibles, but you don’t develop offensive linemen the same way you do other positions which makes this a tricky evaluation.

For more football content click here.