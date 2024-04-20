NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe, Guard, Kansas State

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 331

Arm Length: 31 ½

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Has experience playing LT, RT, and LG.

Stays tight to the line of scrimmage when pulling and downblocking across gaps.

Patient, but very accurate, when choosing his strike moments.

Drops his anchor in pass protection very easily.

Plays with good pad height as he pops out of his stance.

Easily locates oncoming pressure and where help is needed.

Cons

Will sometimes overrun defenders at the second level.

Shorter arms sometimes leave his chest exposed.

Can get exposed by defenders with a good first step.

Notes

Named a consensus All-American in 2023.

All-American in 2022.

First-team All-Big 12 in from 2021 to 2023.

First-team Academic All-Big 12 from 2020 to 2023.

Big 12 Offensive Linemen of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Overview

Cooper Beebe came into this past year as one of the top IOL prospects. While he’s recently been a starter for Kansas State at tackle, Beebe projects to be a guard at the next level. Still, he’s been pivotal in the Wildcat’s recent success in becoming a nationally acclaimed football program.

As already stated, Beebe’s been a starting tackle for K-State. While he performed well, he’ll be kicked inside once he gets to the NFL. With this being said, Beebe will be an extremely athletic offensive guard. After popping out of his stance, he maintains good pad height which allows him to easily anchor down after contact in pass protection. Because of his elite athleticism, Beebe is also terrific when asked to pull and down block across gaps. He stays tight to the line of scrimmage and keeps his eyes active as he scouts for work to be done. Overall, Beebe is a very patient player. He is very specific when choosing his strike moments, but he’s also very accurate when it comes time to punch.

However, because of this patience, Beebe is susceptible to being beaten against defenders with a good first step. Additionally, despite his patience and athleticism, Beebe will also sometimes overrun defenders as he goes to block at the second level. Lastly, despite his NFL-ready frame, Beebe’s short arms expose his chest to be attacked by larger defensive tackles.

Still, there’s a reason why Cooper Beebe has earned All-American honors the past few years and has consistently been All-Big 12. Flat out, the man can play football and do it at an extremely high level. Many have Beebe as the best IOL prospect this year. He has a great chance to be drafted as such in April.

My Two Cents

I am one of those people who has Cooper Beebe as the IOL1 of this year. He isn’t fault-free, but where he lacks there are easy solutions. To me, Beebe is an easy plug-and-play offensive guard that can be a franchise player. He can easily solidify and lead an offensive line for a decade. If I’m a team that needs an OG, I wouldn’t mind taking Beebe in the first round.

