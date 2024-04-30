Drafted by: Houston Texans

Height: 5’11 ½”

Weight: 186

Arm Length: 30 ⅞

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: 6.62 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.12 seconds

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Maintains good pad height throughout each rep.

Willing to come up in run support.

Good speed to stay in phase downfield.

Gets hands-on consistently to disturb receivers.

Good footwork to get out of breaks quickly.

Reads quarterbacks well in zone.

Cons

Gives ground immediately in press coverage.

Hips can be stiff when turning to mirror receivers.

Needs to free himself sooner from blockers.

Burst is average when needing to catch up to receivers.

Notes

Started every game for Georgia in 2023.

Second-team All-SEC in 2023.

Two-time national champion at Georgia (2021 and 2022).

Overview

Only a true junior out of Georgia, cornerback Kamari Lassiter has played for one of college football’s best programs en route to becoming a two-time national champion. Still a young player, there’s plenty of time and room for the former Bulldog to build upon the good he’s already shown.

Young but experienced would be a good way to describe the Georgia product. Although only a true junior, he’s already played in numerous big-time games and even started every game for the Bulldogs in 2023. Throughout each rep, Lassiter maintains good pad height keeping him well balanced. He has good footwork allowing him to get out of his breaks quickly, and has disciplined eyes in zone coverage. Furthermore, he’s physical along routes as he’s consistently able to get his hands on receivers and he has the long speed to stick to wideouts downfield. Even more, Lassiter is a willing body that holds his ground in run support.

However, this is a moot point if he can’t shed blockers. With short arms and below-average weight, Lassiter experiences difficulty when trying to rid blockers from his path to the ball. Additionally, his hips can be stiff when trying to mirror receivers and his burst is only average should he need to play catch up. But one thing that stood out watching Lassiter’s tape was how far off he plays in press coverage. Lining up three yards off the line of scrimmage in the press, Lassiter immediately gives up space.

Still, you aren’t a standout on one of the Power Five’s best programs unless you can play ball. And at the end of the day, Kamari Lassiter is a ball player. Once a candidate is selected on Day 1, it’s looking more like he’ll go early on Day 2.

My Two Cents

It’s a shame for Kamari Lassiter how many elite corners there are in this year’s class. He’s a phenomenal talent who could be a first-rounder in just about any other draft class. This time around, he’ll most likely have to settle with being a second round pick.

Selected Round 2, Pick 42 by the Houston Texans

