NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: JC Latham, OT, Alabama-Tennessee Titans

Drafted by: Tennesee Titans

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 342

Arm Length: 35 ⅛”

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Imposing size, length, and strength.

Very good footwork to mirror rushers and catch up easily against speed.

Does a good job establishing his grip and locking out once he gets hands-on.

Plays a clean game with a finisher’s mentality.

Good eyes that survey for oncoming threats.

Great flexibility and core strength allow him to easily anchor down in pass protection.

Maintains consistent leg drive throughout each block.

Cons

Will expose his chest in pass protection.

Could be more consistent in his run-blocking angles.

Will overcompensate when facing speed.

Notes

First-team All-SEC in 2023.

Second-team All-American in 2023.

Overview

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is just about the complete package when it comes to right tackle prospects. While many currently have him behind Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, Latham is still a franchise player who can secure a team’s right side for a long time.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was a win for Latham. While his size has always been obvious, his being 6’6”, well over 300 pounds, and having arms over 35 inches in length is flat-out different. Combine this with his athleticism and you get a special player who’s rare to come by. Overall, Latham plays a clean game but with a finisher’s mentality. In the run game, he keeps his legs moving throughout each block. In the passing game, he plays with clean footwork to mirror rushers and catch up easily against speed. He plays with good eyes to search for oncoming threats, does a good job establishing his grip and locking out, and has the flexibility and core strength to anchor down.

Still, Latham sometimes overcompensates when facing speed rather than trusting his feet. Additionally, he also exposes his chest in pass protection more than he should for someone with his length. Lastly, Latham could also be more consistent in taking proper angles when run blocking.

It’s clear that Fuaga and Latham are the two premier RTs in this year’s draft. However, Latham has stated his desire to be given an opportunity on the left side. While he’s been superb on the right, he has the potential to be dominant on the left as well.

My Two Cents

It’s already clear that JC Latham has what it takes to be a franchise RT in the NFL. However, if I’m taking him, I’d prefer to keep him on the right side. Although he’s capable of performing at a high level on the left side, why switch things up and potentially ruin the flow he’s already got going?

