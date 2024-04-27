NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jeremy Flax, OT, Kentucky

Height: 6’5 ½”

Weight: 343

Arm Length: 33 ⅛

40-Yard Dash: 5.64 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.96 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: 28”

Broad Jump: 8’ 4”

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Big body that comes with natural strength.

Will maul you in the run game once he gets his hands on you.

Quickly gets to the second-level with his long strides.

Good eyes to notice late rushers and wrap around rushes.

Stays tight to the line of scrimmage when pulling.

Cons

Isn’t the best mover in his pass drop – could be better suited on the inside.

Often ends up with his hands on the outside.

Typically gets his hands on second.

Heavy feet when moving to the second-level, around on pulls, and when reach blocking.

Doesn’t fire off the line of scrimmage.

Has trouble dropping his anchor once he locks out.

Notes

Rated the top JUCO tackle prospect and No. 8 overall JUCO prospect by 247 Sports prior to transferring to Kentucky.

Started 23 of the 34 games he played in.

Was invited to the Hula Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Overview

A junior college transfer, Kentucky OT Jeremy Flax is the type of story you appreciate. But while many doubted his talents coming out of high school, plenty are also doubting his abilities to stay at tackle in the NFL believing that he’d be better suited along the interior.

Measuring in at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at 6’5” 343 pounds, it’s a bit shocking since many expended him to weigh closer to 360 pounds. Nevertheless, it’s still excellent size for competing against NFL linemen. Flax’s big body comes with natural strength that will maul you in the run game. Despite his size, Flax isn’t awful on the move. His long strides allow him to quickly reach the second level and he does a good job staying tight to the line of scrimmage when pulling. Lastly, Flax also does a good job identifying delayed rushers and blitzes that wrap around across multiple gaps.

Although his feet aren’t the worst, he isn’t the best mover when dropping in pass protection. Especially with how beatable he is against speed, it’s completely understandable as to why evaluators believe he’d be better inside. Besides this, his feet are heavy when pulling, reach blocking, and working to the second level. As to more talk for why he should be moved inside, Flax routinely gets his hand on second with them falling on the outside. Lastly, Flax also has difficulty setting his anchor in pass protection and could be a lot quicker firing off the ball.

It currently sounds like teams know what they’re getting if they were to draft Flax. That is a big body who has potential but will be a project moving forward. While this isn’t what you necessarily want when you draft someone, sometimes the reward is greater than the risk.

My Two Cents

I was rooting for Jeremy Flax going into watching his tape. While I wished I saw more from him, I wasn’t entirely disappointed like I sometimes am with other prospects. Nevertheless, I completely agree with evaluators’ projections that he’ll have to be moved to the interior in order for him to be successful in the NFL. While a team might fall in love with his size, it’d be difficult for me to take him on the first few days of the draft.

