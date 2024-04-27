NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale – Chicago Bears

Drafted by: Chicago Bears

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 326

Arm Length: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Ideal size, length, and strength to hold his own.

Plays with a finisher’s mentality but still plays a clean game.

Is very good mover as seen when pulling, working to the next level, and mirroring rushers.

Has the upper body, core, and hand strength to stall rushers.

Explodes off the ball.

Does a good job locking out once he sets his grip.

Cons

Never played against top competition.

Needs to work on recognizing blitzes and games on the defensive line.

Would like to see him more under control when climbing the levels of a defense.

Will sometimes take false steps out of his stance.

Suffered a quad injury in 2023 that resulted in surgery.

Notes

All-Ivy honorable mention in 2021.

First-team All-Ivy in 2022 and 2023.

Helped Yale lead the Ivy League in rushing and total offense in 2022.

Overview

You typically don’t think of the Ivy League schools when it comes to potential NFL football players. This year, Kiran Amegadjie is looking to turn that stigma around. A decorated player with numerous all-conference honors, Amegadjie is showing why he’s capable of playing football at a level higher than that of the Ivy League.

The ideal size and length of an NFL offensive tackle, Kiran Amegadjie also has the strength to pull his own weight. Exploding off the ball, Amegadjie plays with a finisher’s mentality while also playing a clean game. On the move, Amegadjie does a good job mirroring rushes in pass protection, and pulling and working to the second level in the run game. Furthermore, in pass protection, Amegadjie has the upper body, core, and hand strength to knock rushers off their tracks. In addition, he’s also very good at locking out once he establishes a grip to stall rushers.

Still, the biggest knock on Amegadjie will always be his lack of experience against top competition. Because of this, his ability to recognize blitzes and twists is below average along with his body control while climbing the levels of a defense. He may be light on his feet, but he needs to keep the rest of his body under control. More so, Amegadjie will occasionally take false steps when coming out of his stance. This leaves him vulnerable to countermoves. Even more, Amegadjie also suffered a quad injury in 2023 that resulted in surgery.

It’s always difficult being a prospect from a non-Power Five school. Although there’s an uphill battle for Amegadjie, he’s definitely well-equipped for the climb. It’s currently expected that he’ll be selected on Day 3. However, he could be one of the first tackles taken that day.

My Two Cents

I was extremely pleased with Amegadjie. Despite his areas for improvement, it was clear he dominated the level of competition he played at. While his injury history and level of competition will be used as a knock against him, he could be a fun project for whichever team attains his services.

Drafted by: Chicago Bears

