Giants Are On The Clock

In a press conference held on Thursday, New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the team’s draft preparation. With the NFL Draft looming large, Schoen’s remarks shed light on the meticulous planning and strategic thinking that goes into shaping the future of the franchise.

“It’s an exciting time for myself, the franchise, the coaching staff, the personnel department,” Schoen began, setting the tone for the conference. “The draft’s an opportunity to improve the roster through the draft capital that we have.”

Schoen emphasized the effort involved in the draft process, acknowledging the contributions of the coaching staff, personnel department, and other team members. From scouting visits to player evaluations, every aspect of draft preparation was meticulously planned and executed.

When discussing the evaluation of quarterbacks, Schoen highlighted the importance of looking beyond film analysis. “It’s not just what you see on film,” he explained. “It’s equally as important what you can’t see on film and spending time with the prospects.”

The conversation then shifted to draft strategy, with Schoen addressing the temptation to move up in the draft order. He emphasized his commitment to doing what’s best for the franchise and indicated that all options, including moving up, moving back, or staying put, were being considered.

One topic of interest was the potential “quarterback tax” teams may face when trading up for a quarterback. Schoen acknowledged that there may be additional costs associated with targeting a quarterback in the draft, citing past experiences in similar situations.

Throughout the press conference, Schoen fielded questions on various draft-related topics, including the depth of this year’s wide receiver class and the team’s approach to addressing roster needs. He remained composed and confident, expressing his trust in the team’s preparation and decision-making process.

As the draft approaches, Schoen’s insights offer fans a glimpse into the intricate planning and strategic thinking that shape the Giants’ approach to one of the most critical events on the NFL calendar. With Schoen at the helm, Giants fans can rest assured that their team is well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the draft.