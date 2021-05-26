Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Marty Jones

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is hosted by Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea and is produced by Back Sports Page and Level One Games.

The Legendary Marty Jones joins The Cut to discuss working with Andre The Giant, his training school over in the UK, the difference between US and UK wrestling style and much more!

Follow and support the show at https://linktr.ee/thecutpwpod

