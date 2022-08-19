2022-2023 NFL PREVIEW: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

A recap of 2021 will give you a solid picture of where this team is coming from and how far they will go when we post their 2022 record.
2021 Record: 9-8, Missed Playoffs
This split record for the Chargers in 2021 was not what everyone was hoping for. No championship to celebrate or even a wild-card or play-off win to lessen the burn. The Chargers final game against the Raiders had it’s share of mistakes, but they brought it back around to send it into overtime. It was all cut short by calling a timeout. The one bright shining ray of hope giving light to a better future was the incredible growth shown by Justin Herbert. Herbert began to emerge as of the league’s top young quarterbacks. Putting up numbers that even Tom Brady did not post in his first few years as a starter. With Herbert at the helm this team was a couple defensive stops away from a possible playoff berth and championship run.
Key Additions: J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, JK Scott, Bryce Callahan
Key Departures:No notable departures
Three Players to Watch: Zion Johnson, Joshua Palmer, Bryce Callahan
Marquee Matchups: Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs; Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Final Record Prediction: 12-5, AFC Champions
Featured Articles
-
Nazem Kadri Signs With Calgary
The big domino of the 2022 NHL free agency season has finally fallen. Nazem...
-
2022-23 NBA Preview: Indiana Pacers
The First Year of a Rebuild The Indiana Pacers entered the 2021-2022 season with...
-
2022-23 NBA Preview: Phoenix Suns
Championship or Bust The 2021-2022 season marked a redemption tour for the Phoenix Suns....
-
2022-23 NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans
A surprise playoff performance The New Orleans Pelicans last season felt like a...