They’re Back!!
Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return with a new epsiode of the Hardwood Huddle!!
In this episode the boys break down the top of the Western Conference and answer the following questions:
-Can the lakers put it together and win a championship?
– Can the Suns repeat?
– Can The Clippers make the finals?
-Are the Jazz disrespected?
-Will Lillard push for a trade?
-Much More on a new episode on the Huddle!!
The Hardwood Huddle is hosted by Randy Zellea (@randybsp) and Bill Ingram (@therocketguy) and all archives are available through Back Sports Page and podcast platforms!!
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 13 hours ago
What the Bulls Need to get Back Into the Playoffs
It’s that time of year Bulls fans. With the end of NBA media day...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Top Eight Clippers Of All-Time
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a tumultuous history so far. It’s never been...
-
College Football/ 2 days ago
Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5
Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5 What a day of...
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 2 days ago
Hardwood Huddle: The West!
They’re Back!! Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return with a new epsiode of the...