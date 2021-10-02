Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle: The West!

They’re Back!!

Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea return with a new epsiode of the Hardwood Huddle!!

In this episode the boys break down the top of the Western Conference  and answer the following questions:

-Can the lakers put it together and win a championship?

–  Can the Suns repeat?

– Can The Clippers make the finals?

-Are the Jazz disrespected?

-Will Lillard push for a trade?

-Much More on a new episode on the Huddle!!

The Hardwood Huddle is hosted by Randy Zellea (@randybsp) and Bill Ingram (@therocketguy) and all archives are available through Back Sports Page and podcast platforms!!

 

 

 

