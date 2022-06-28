A Look Into Jabari Walker

The Portland Trail Blazers selected forward Jabari Walker with the 57th pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Walker, averaged 11.5 points (47.9% FG, 39.9% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 7.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 59 games (33 starts).

Walker (6-9, 215) was named All-Pac-12 First Team as a sophomore in 2021-22 after ranking fourth in the conference in scoring (14.6 points per game) and first in rebounding (9.4 points per game) to go with 1.2 assists in 33 games (all starts). He recorded 17 double-doubles in 2021-22, leading the Pac-12 Conference. Walker was a 2020-21 Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team selection after averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds during his first collegiate campaign.

Jabari Walker Strengths

Walker is a decent shooter from outside; he could provide floor spacing as a combo forward. In addition, he could fit well with Blazers because he is good at scoring off the ball. With the ball handlers Portland has, having players that score off the ball will be crucial. Walker is a solid rebounder and can defend. Portland has lacked defense the last few seasons, so Walker could help them in that department.

Things to Improve on

The former Colorado star needs to improve his playmaking ability. With his rebounding skills, if Walker could improve his playing skills, he could grab the rebound and push the tempo. While he is an excellent defensive player, Walker sometimes has lapses on the defensive end. He must correct that to be effective on the NBA level.

Walker should see a lot of time in the Summer League, where he will have a chance to work on his skills. He did not play much as a freshman in college, so the more basketball Walker can play will only benefit him. If Walker can tighten up his ball-handling and play defense without fouling, he could be a huge second-round steal for the Blazers. Walker’s dad Samaki played in the NBA for ten seasons.