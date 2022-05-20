A’s Get Out of Slump Against Tigers, But Begin a Series of Tough Tests

After the Oakland Athletics overcame a 17-straight game marathon to start the season, the team hit some real turbulence with a nine game losing streak. This past week the team finally ended the misery by taking 4-out-of-5 from the Detroit Tigers. However, they now have a test ahead of them with some stiff competition. This started with last night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Here are the takeaways from this past week.

A Young String of Starters On the Horizon?

Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader saw a strong major league debut from Adrian Martinez. The 25-year old threw 5.1 scoreless innings. In Wednesday’s 9-0 rout, Zach Logue pitched seven scoreless innings. He struck out six and did not allow a walk. The A’s pitching staff as a whole has been decent at limiting opponents offense this season. But with uncertainty surrounding starter Cole Irvin’s return, the A’s may have just found some answers on the mound with their young core. The bullpen also may be getting it together. The unit held a top tier Angels lineup scoreless through three innings of work in Friday night’s 2-0 loss.

Team Defense Coming Together

Going into the Tigers series, the team was seventh in the league with 23 errors committed. They not only managed to go error-free in the five games, but did so in exuberant fashion. Tony Kemp has cemented himself as an everyday infielder and leader with the team. It showed in this series with several dazzling highlight-reel plays at second base. Rookie third baseman Kevin Smith has played consistently well at the hot corner. He has successfully filled the big shoes left by three-time gold glove winner Matt Chapman. Christian Pache has established himself as a reliable staple in center field.

Some Positive Play Comes With Positive News Regarding The Howard Terminal Potential Ballpark

If there is one common focus among fans this season, it is the team’s future and the proposed Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark. All indications point to the Port of Oakland agreeing that Howard Terminal is a suitable option for a ballpark. The public hearing for the San Francisco Bay Plan Agreement to remove the port designation for Howard Terminal is scheduled for June 2nd. A vote is expected to take place by the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission on June 30. The approval would be a major step in allowing the A’s and the city to move forward with the project.

A Pair of Tough Series Ahead