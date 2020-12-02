Bickerstaff is Preparing Drummond to be Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Andre Drummond are both relatively new in their roles. Earlier this year, Bickerstaff was promoted to head coach position somewhat abruptly. Andre Drummond was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavs completely abruptly and only played eight season games. However, Bickerstaff is adamant about creating a “human focused” culture for the players.

Bickerstaff is convinced Drummon has the ability to be in the next NBA Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

“We have high expectations on the defensive end of the floor. We believe he is a guy that will shut down the entire paint. We believe he should be a guy who’s mentioned in defensive player of the year conversation and we’ve had that conversation with him,” Bickerstaff explains. “He’s a difference maker unlike many guys in this league on the defensive end of the floor.”

Drummond continued to exercise and train during his time off and is “ready to play.” His career stats are 14.5 points per game, 13.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals.

“That’s my goal to be the defensive player of the year. While I’m here I have no reason why I can’t do it. The way our defense is structured, it’s structured for me to be great defensively. I’ll be able to move my feet, block shots, get steals.”

Drummond has a lot to prove. He’s only been with one team that hasn’t been a championship contender since the 90s. If Bickerstaff can completely revamp this Cavs team and Drummond continuously improves on the defensive end, Drummond’s goal may come to fruition.